89,129 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Biggest One-Day Jump Since Late September

Situation is of "grave concern" in Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana, the Centre said after a review meeting on Friday. These states and union territories account for 90 per cent of the cases and deaths in the country, it said.
Maharashtra, which has been worst-hit from COVID-19 so far, reported as many as 47,827 new cases yesterday - its highest since the pandemic spread to India in March 2020 - and 202 deaths. State capital Mumbai reported 8,648 cases in a 24-hour period, surpassing any previous high.
The possibility of a lockdown in Maharashtra can't be ruled out if the surge in coronavirus cases continues, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. "People have become complacent. We are in a Catch 22 situation - should we look at economy or health?" the Chief Minister said in a televised address.
Faced with an alarming spike in Covid cases, authorities in Pune have ordered a 12-hour night curfew starting 6 pm today for a period of at least one week. Pune on Friday recorded its highest single-day high of 9,086 cases, taking its tally to 5,51,508.
Delhi is also witnessing a worrying surge in cases with the city recording 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year.
In Tamil Nadu - which will vote in third phase of state polls on April 6th - 3,290 new cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 8,92,780. 12,750 people have died due to virus in the southern state so far. The state saw the cases cross the 2,000-mark on March 27, the 1,000-mark on March 19 and then touched 1,087, according to a health bulletin.
Situation is grim in neighbouring Karnataka too. The state reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229.
The country is witnessing a worrying surge in cases amid a vaccination drive through which over seven crore people have been vaccinated so far.
"88 per cent of Covid-related deaths in our country have been in the age group of 45 years and above. Therefore, prioritizing vaccination for this age group is paramount to prevent COVID-related deaths," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, said as the country opened expanded the inoculation drive to include the age group.
With 1.23 crore infections, India has the third highest number of cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
New Delhi: India added 89,129 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours amid a worrying surge in Covid cases that has prompted states like Maharashtra to consider lockdown. Today's surge is the highest since Septemeber 20 when 92,605 cases were reported.