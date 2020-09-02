78,357 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Total Cases Cross 37 Lakh

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306.

Andhra Pradesh - the state with the second-highest coronavirus count, has maintained a steady streak for another day, with 10,368 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the state's total case to 4,45,139.

A sero-prevalence survey in Chennai showed that one-fifth of the population has been exposed to the coronavirus infection. 12,000 samples had been collected between July 18 and July 28, and tested. Tamil Nadu has reported 4,33,969 coronavirus cases so far.

Delhi reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in nearly two months on Tuesday. The capital reported 2,312 fresh coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to over 1.77 lakh.

Fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people between 18 and 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths, the Health Ministry said.

10,12,367 samples were tested for the infection on Tuesday. Over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Indian scientists have observed a higher association between asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and viral load, or the amount of virus in an infected person's bodily fluid, in a study of over 200 patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Telangana, a "surprise" finding that may better inform the policymakers about the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 2.57 crore, as countries tighten restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity. Over 8.56 lakh people have died of the infection globally.

The US - the country worst hit by the pandemic - has said that it will not work with global effort to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.