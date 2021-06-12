719 Doctors Died Due To Covid During Second Wave: Top Medical Body

Delhi and UP saw 109 and 79 deaths of doctors respectively due to Covid second wave, as per IMA (File).

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that 719 doctors have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the second wave of the COVID pandemic with Bihar recording the maximum fatalities.

According to IMA, Bihar recorded 111 deaths, Delhi 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 63, and Rajasthan 43.

Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported 35 deaths, while 36 doctors succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Tamil Nadu recorded 32 deaths, while Karnataka and Kerala reported 9 and 24 deaths, respectively.

