With 69,652 Covid Cases, India Sees Highest 1-Day Jump

India's coronavirus count has risen to 28,36,926 with 69,652 new cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases marked the biggest one-day jump in the country so far, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

Over 20.96 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, taking the recovery rate to 73.90 per cent.

The number of deaths climbed to 53,866 with 977 people s the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of cases (6,28,642), followed by Tamil Nadu (3,55,449), Andhra Pradesh (3,16,003), Karnataka (2,49,590), Uttar Pradesh (1,67,510) and Delhi (1,56,139).

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, added 13,165 new cases of COVID-19.

The Delhi government will today declare the results of the second sero-survey which was conducted across the capital in the first week of this month. The first sero-survey had revealed that 23 per cent of Delhi's population had developed antibodies against COVID-19. Delhi currently has 11,137 active cases while it has recorded over 1.56 lakh total cases.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 7.87 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. Over 2.23 crore people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.