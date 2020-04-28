62 Coronavirus Deaths In India In 24 hours, Biggest Jump So Far

The COVID-19 count in India has crossed the 29,000-mark.

New Delhi:

India recorded 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 62 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness - the biggest single-day spike - taking the total to 29,435 COVID-19 cases so far, including 934 deaths. Across the country, 6,869 patients have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 23.33 per cent this morning. 

In a video meeting with chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the coronavirus lockdown could continue beyond May 3 in parts of the country worst affected by the pandemic identified as hotspots. "We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi told the chief ministers. Economic activities are likely to reopen in orange and green districts, which have far fewer cases or none. 

