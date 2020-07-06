Nearly 7 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, 3rd Worst-Hit In World

India has overtaken Russia as the third worst-hit country by coronavirus after the total number of cases neared seven lakh. The Union Health Ministry has reported 24,248 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases and deaths have pushed the total cases in the country to 6,97,413 and the death count to 19,693.

The sharp rise comes as Delhi started treating patients at a 10,000-bed COVID care centre. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The recovery rate stands at 60.85 per cent, with 4,24,433 patients across the country having recovering from the highly contagious disease.