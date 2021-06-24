54,069 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 6.3% Higher Than Yesterday

India added 54,069 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,321. The country's overall caseload now stands at 3.82 crore, while total fatalities are at 3.91 lakh, according to the health ministry.

Kerala contributed 12,787 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (10,066 cases) and Tamil Nadu (6,596 cases).

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 17th straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.91 per cent.

Active cases have decreased by 16,137 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 6,27,057. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 42st consecutive day now.

More than 30 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the massive vaccination drive began in January 16. More than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses were were given to the eligible beneficiaries on Wednesday, according to the government.