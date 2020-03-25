'5 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has 23 coronavirus patients in hospital now.

Three days into the lockdown in Delhi, the national capital reported five fresh cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The fresh cases surfaced after nearly two days of lull. Last evening, Mr Kejriwal had said no new patient had come "in the last 40 hours".

"Of the 30 patients, some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now," he had said.

Given the high number of cases in the capital -- one person had died earlier -- the Chief Minister and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had declared a complete lockdown in Delhi.

Public transport -- including most buses, cabs and rickshaws -- has been shut since.

Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day "curfew-like" lockdown across the country to enforce social distancing, which can beat the virulent disease.