India Covid Tally At 85.5 Lakh With 45,903 New Cases, 490 Deaths In A Day

In the last 24 hours, almost 48,000 people fought off the viral disease pushing the recovery rate to 92.6 per cent. With this, more than 79 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, and there are now a little over 5 lakh active cases of coronavirus. India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.5 per cent.

The average daily case count has remained 45,000 for about two weeks now. In this period, the average daily deaths remained in the 480 to 490 range.

As the national case rise seems to stagnate, onset of winter and severe air pollution left Delhi grappling with a third wave of coronavirus - its most severe yet.

The national capital reported 7,745 new Covid cases - its highest yet. This was the second time the daily count breached the 7,000-mark in Delhi, which also topped the state list of highest cases.

The city-state was followed by Maharashtra and Kerala with almost 5,500 cases each, West Bengal with almost 4,000 cases and Karnataka with a little more than 2,700 cases. Together these states account for 55 per cent of all cases reported in the country.

Almost 63 per cent of all deaths in the 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra (125), Delhi (77), West Bengal (59), Uttar Pradesh (26) and Kerala (24).

Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest overall cases since the January outbreak in India, plans to reopen schools and places of worship after Diwali. The state has not banned crackers, like many others, but sought people's "cooperation" in checking air pollution.

Globally, 15 per cent Covid cases, amid the ongoing surge, are linked to air pollution. The problem has contributed almost 17 per cent to Delhi's third wave, the Indian Medical Association has said.

The United States has become the first nation worldwide to surpass 1 crore coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday. More than 2,37,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since the illness caused by the coronavirus first emerged in China late last year.