44,877 Fresh Covid Cases, 11% Lower Than Yesterday, Positivity Rate Falls

COVID-19: India reported 11 per cent less COVID-19 cases since yesterday

India reported 44,877 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 11 per cent lower than yesterday's 50,407 cases. Daily positivity rate of 3.17 per cent is marginally lower than yesterday. The weekly positivity rate of is 4.46 per cent.

At least 1,17,591 have recovered in the last 24 hours; 172.81 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Booster doses are being given to frontline and healthcare workers and those above 60 with comorbidities. Vaccines for children between 5 and 15 years will be rolled out as soon as the centre gets recommendation to that effect from a group of experts, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on vaccination of this category.

"When to vaccinate and to which age group is decided on the basis of recommendation of a group of scientists. We had implemented its recommendation for the precaution group within one week. We will surely implement its recommendation (for 5 to 15 age group) as and when we receive it," he told reporters in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 began last month.