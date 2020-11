Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra as the highest contributor of new COVID-19 cases in India.

India continued to record about 45,000 fresh COVID-19 infections taking its overall coronavirus case count past the 87 lakh-mark in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry's nationwide data shared this morning, 44,879 new Covid cases were recorded - 6% lower than yesterday.

With this, India has a total of 87.28 lakh coronavirus cases with 1,28,668 deaths, of whom 547 died in the last 24 hours.