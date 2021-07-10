Coronavirus: 42,766 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Slightly Lower Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - is 2.19 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 19 straight days. Recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent.

Kerala leads the states in most number of infections over a 24-hour period. It is followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka.

The centre has warned against laxity in following Covid-appropriate behaviour, with particular reference to disquieting visuals from the past few days of large crowds at popular holiday and tourist destinations. The Health Ministry has described the situation as "cause for concern", and reminded people the virus spreads aggressively in crowded places.

The devastating second wave of Covid in March April is not yet over, the government has warned, urging people to keep following precautions like avoiding crowds and wearing masks. Most of the cases now are being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Two cases of the highly transmissible Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh through the genome sequencing of samples, the state government said Friday. The Kappa variant has been characterised by WHO as a Variant of Interest. A top state official said cases of this variant were found in the state earlier as well.

The Delhi government, in anticipation of a possible third wave of infections, has readied a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle a spike in cases in the coming weeks.

The country's overall vaccination shortfall is 54 per cent with Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal having the highest inoculation shortfall, according to an analysis of publicly available data.

Ninety cases of the highly transmissible Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Tripura through the genome sequencing of samples. This is the first reported case of the deadly and highly infectious variant of COVID-19 in the northeast.