38,792 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 23% Higher Than Yesterday

7,243 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country. The fresh cases pushed the tally of infections to over 61.72 lakh and 196 deaths took the death count to 1,26,220.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world after the US.

In Rajasthan, 11 cases of Kappa variant of the virus have been detected state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday. The state logged 28 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In Karnataka, which has been seeing a steady fall in Covid cases, 1,386 people tested positive on Tuesday. 61 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has witnessed a relatively high number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, recorded 7,798 new infections. A woman medico in Kerala, who was India's first COVID-19 patient, has tested positive again for the virus.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu logged 2,652 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's total tally to over 25.21 lakh. 36 deaths were recorded in the same period.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Mod on Tuesday flagged the issue of people flocking to hill stations flagrantly flouting the safety norms, the Health Ministry urged people to take predictions about a third wave of Covid seriously. "People are taking predictions about the third wave like weather prediction reports, very casually. The third wave predictions have to be taken very seriously," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Health Secretary.

PM Modi will have a virtual interaction with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday to take stock of how they're handing the pandemic. On Tuesday, he interacted with Chief Ministers of the northeastern states.