36,083 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 6.6% Lower Than Yesterday

Kerala contributed 19,451 cases to the country's daily numbers. The southern state has been contributing to more than 50 per cent of new infections in the country. Kerala has a test positivity rate of 13.97 per cent.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 5,787 new infections and 179 fatalities in 24 hours. Five deaths, including one from Mumbai, have been reported from the state so far.

Only those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to enter Punjab from Monday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said. The state's total case tally is nearly six lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total cumulative cases reported in the city have gone up to 14,37,038 including 478 active cases.

Assam reported 11 more virus-related deaths, which took the total fatalities to 5,482, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,79,488 as 755 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 54.38 crore with 52 lakh vaccine doses administered till Saturday evening.

The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for the last 20 days and is presently at 2 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.20% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.46 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Around 2.6 lakh people or 0.048 per cent of those vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. All three Covid vaccines in India - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V - seemed to provide similar levels of protection from 'breakthrough infections', sources told NDTV.

The UK has reduced the cost of Covid tests for international travellers from Amber list countries like India from 88 pounds to 68 pounds (USD 122 to USD 94), after many representations over the high charges of the mandatory testing, PTI reported.