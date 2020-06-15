Read inOther Languages

Over 11,500 New Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, 325 Deaths

Coronavirus India: Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,07,958 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Coronavirus India: 1,69,798 people in the country have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

New Delhi: India recorded 11,502 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 3,32,424, data from the Union Health Ministry this morning shows. The death count rose to 9,520 with 325 fatalities in the last one day. Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,07,958 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. With the rising cases in Delhi remaining a big worry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold all all-party meeting today to review the management for coronavirus in the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. 1,69,798 people in the country have recovered from the infection, the Health Ministry said. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus:

  1. India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 51.07 per cent this morning. 1,69,798 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said.

  2. The parties invited for the meeting with Amit Shah today include Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Mr Shah had announced a series of measures for Delhi on Sunday after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, including providing Delhi with  500 train coaches to boost the number of beds for coronavirus patients and COVID-19 tests to be tripled. 

  3. Delhi's tally of coronavirus infections touched 41,182  as the number of deaths due to the disease climbed to 1,327.

  4. Even as Maharashtra continues to be the state with highest number of coronavirus cases in India, some local trains in Mumbai, the city's lifeline, resumed from today only for those engaged in essential services. Nearly 1.25 lakh passengers who are identified as engaged in essential services will be allowed to board the trains. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had demanded the resumption of local train services for essential services to reduce overcrowding on buses and streets as Mumbai gradually begins to reopen businesses even as the city reports a high number of COVID-19 cases.

  5. The spike in Tamil Nadu continues despite several measures by the state government. 1,974 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours while 38 deaths have been reported in the same period.Chennai's urban slums continue to throw up fresh cases. More than 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu's 44,661 coronavirus cases are from Chennai 

  6. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that 50,000 people would be tested in 30 assembly constituencies in and around Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sanga Reddy districts as the number of cases in the state saw a sharp rise. The state has 4,974 coronavirus cases.

  7. The centre on Saturday added new symptoms of COVID-19 in a document published for use by health professionals as a reference. "Loss of smell and taste" has been added to a list of nine other symptoms in the document.

  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and officials on Saturday to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

  9.  The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death count to 1,15,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.

  10. The coronavirus pandemic has killed a little over 4.33 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. 79.12 lakh people have been infected with the highly contagious virus.



Comments
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus India

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter