Over 11,500 New Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, 325 Deaths

India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 51.07 per cent this morning. 1,69,798 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said.

The parties invited for the meeting with Amit Shah today include Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Mr Shah had announced a series of measures for Delhi on Sunday after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, including providing Delhi with 500 train coaches to boost the number of beds for coronavirus patients and COVID-19 tests to be tripled.

Delhi's tally of coronavirus infections touched 41,182 as the number of deaths due to the disease climbed to 1,327.

Even as Maharashtra continues to be the state with highest number of coronavirus cases in India, some local trains in Mumbai, the city's lifeline, resumed from today only for those engaged in essential services. Nearly 1.25 lakh passengers who are identified as engaged in essential services will be allowed to board the trains. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had demanded the resumption of local train services for essential services to reduce overcrowding on buses and streets as Mumbai gradually begins to reopen businesses even as the city reports a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The spike in Tamil Nadu continues despite several measures by the state government. 1,974 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours while 38 deaths have been reported in the same period.Chennai's urban slums continue to throw up fresh cases. More than 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu's 44,661 coronavirus cases are from Chennai

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that 50,000 people would be tested in 30 assembly constituencies in and around Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sanga Reddy districts as the number of cases in the state saw a sharp rise. The state has 4,974 coronavirus cases.

The centre on Saturday added new symptoms of COVID-19 in a document published for use by health professionals as a reference. "Loss of smell and taste" has been added to a list of nine other symptoms in the document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and officials on Saturday to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death count to 1,15,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.