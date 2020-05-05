Military Personnel Among 24 Coronavirus Positive At Delhi Army Hospital

No health staff have been reported to be positive at the Army hospital (Represenational)

24 people including serving and retired military personnel admitted at the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) at the Delhi Cantonment have tested positive for coronavirus and shifted to the Base Hospital, sources in the army said on Tuesday.

All the people who have tested positive are from the cancer department, sources said.

None of the health staff have been infected, they added.

The Indian Army, which reported its first coronavirus case in March, has been asked to stay on guard against the deadly outbreak along with other security forces in the country.

More than 46,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far including 1,568 deaths. The country recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus patients and deaths linked to the illness as 3,900 new cases were reported, 195 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.