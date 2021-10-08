India Records 21,257 New COVID-19 Cases, 5% Lower Than Yesterday

The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.71 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,40,221, lowest in 205 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.96 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 24,963 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,25,221 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.53 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.64 per cent in India.

Over 93.17 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India till now. The government said 71 per cent of India's adult population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 27 per cent have got both doses.

Kerala reported 12,288 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,18,744,. The centre said 56 per cent of India's Covid cases were reported from Kerala last week.

A four-member central team accessed the COVID-19 situation in Mizoram amid a worrying surge in infections in the northeastern state. Mizoram crossed one lakh Covid cases on Wednesday. Five states -- Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya -- are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over five per cent.

West Bengal reported 13 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death count to 18,876, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,74,017 with 771 single-day cases.

Delhi recorded 44 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent.

Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be quarantined when they arrive in Britain from October 11.