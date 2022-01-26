2.85 Lakh New Covid Cases, India's Positivity Rate 16.1%: 5 Facts

The test positivity rate, which is an indicator of the spread within the community, increased from 15.52 per cent yesterday to 16.16 per cent over the past 24 hours.

665 Covid-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, slightly up from the 614 deaths recorded yesterday.

The country's active caseload now stands at 22 lakh -- 5.5 per cent of the total number of infections so far.

The recovery rate now stands at 93.23 per cent, with 2.99 lakh recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country has seen 3.73 crore recoveries from the infection so far.