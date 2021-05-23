2.4 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases In India, 77.67 Lakh Cases In May So Far: 10 Points

India has recorded over 77 lakh fresh cases in May so far as compared to 66.13 lakh cases in May and 10.25 lakh cases in March. More than 90 thousand deaths have been recorded this month so far; over 45,000 deaths were reported in April. While in March, 5,417 deaths were reported; 2,777 deaths were recorded in February and 5,536 deaths were recorded in January.

Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in Covid patients has emerged as a big concern in India's fight against coronavirus. Nearly 9,000 patients have been affected so far, the centre has said, underlining that it's trying to ramp up production of medicine required.

Eight states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, the Health Ministry said last evening. While 20 states have less than 50,000 active cases, the active caseload is between 50,000-1,00,000 in eight states.

The government on Saturday evening said that the country has been witnessing a drop in positivity rate for the last two weeks. 18 states presently have a positivity rate of more than 15 per cent. Fourteen states have a positivity rate between 5-15 per cent; four states have a positivity rate less than 5 per cent. A total of 382 districts of the nation have a test positivity ratio more than 10 per cent.

While Maharashtra, the state with highest overall caseload is on path to recovery, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu have been witnessing a worrying surge in cases.

Karnataka recorded 31,183 new cases as compared to 32,218 on Saturday, Kerala recorded 28,514 cases as compared to 29,673 cases the previous day, Tamil Nadu logged 35,873 fresh cases (36,184 cases were recorded on Saturday) and Andhra Pradesh saw 19,981 new cases (20,937 infections logged on Saturday).

As many states look for ways to pace up vaccination drive, the government on Saturday said nearly 2.67 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by the states and union territories in the next three day. "So far, 21 crore doses have been provided free of cost to states and union territories," the Health Ministry said.

Vaccine wastage of Serum Institute of India's Covishield has come down from 8 per cent to 1 per cent and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has come down from 17 per cent to 4 per cent, the Health Ministry has said.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka have extended lockdown to check the spread of Covid. Many states are under tough restrictions to break the chain of transmission.