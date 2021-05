India has recorded 3,03,720 deaths linked to Covid so far.

India saw an addition of 2.22 lakh fresh Covid infections to its active caseload, taking the overall case count to 2.67 crore. In the last 24 hours, 4,454 people died, taking the total number of deaths to 3,03,720.

India has become the third country after Brazil and the United States to record over 3 lakh deaths linked to Covid since the pandemic broke.