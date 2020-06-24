15,968 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, 465 Deaths In Biggest 1-Day jump

India's coronavirus tally soared to 4.56 lakh cases this morning.

India recorded the steepest single-day jump in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious illness as 15,968 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours and 465 patients died, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This takes the country's coronavirus tally to 456,183 cases and 14,476 deaths.

Around 2.58 lakh patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate stood at 56.7 per cent this morning.

A total of 2,15,195 samples were tested on Tuesday, which is the highest number of samples tested in a single-day. A total of 73,52,911 samples have been tested in India since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country's average positivity rate - ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted - stood at 7.42 per cent this morning.