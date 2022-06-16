India Daily Covid Cases At 12,213, Cross 10k For 1st Time Since Late-Feb

Active cases account for 0.13 per cent of the total infections. (File photo)

India added 12,213 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, witnessing a 38.4% jump from 8, 822 cases recorded yesterday. This is the first time since February that the viral infections have crossed the 10,000-mark in a day.

India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 53,637, and account for 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the Health Ministry said.

With 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,74,712.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate at 2.38 per cent. The national recovery rate was 98.65 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.67 crore.