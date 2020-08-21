107-Year-Old Maharashtra Woman Beats COVID-19 Weeks After Spine Surgery

Coronavirus: A 107-year-old woman in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19. (Representational)

A 107-year-old woman in central Maharashtra's Jalna district, near Aurangabad, has not only recovered from COVID-19, she did it in just 10 days and within weeks of undergoing a spine surgery, officials said today.

"She had recently undergone a spine surgery and when she tested positive for the virus, her age was a major challenge in her recovery," district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale told PTI.

The novel coronavirus is known to severely impact and impeded the recovery of the elderly, those with co-morbities and immunocompromised individuals.

However, this centenarian is not the only senior member of her family to have overcome the odds posed by the highly contagious virus. Her daughter, 78, and son, 65, had also tested positive, as had her two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17.

They were all discharged on Thursday, after being hospitalised on August 11 for COVID-19, Dr Bhosale said.

"We had lost all hope. We survived because of the dedication shown by the medical staff...it is nothing short of a miracle," the centenarian woman's son said before heading home.

The encouraging news comes on a day when the state government released Mumbai's coronavirus fatality data, which shows that 83% of all COVID-19 deaths in the capital city were reported in people above 50 years of age.

According to the official data, of the 7,311 people who died of coronavirus in Mumbai, 6,071 were above 50 years of age.

Maharashtra is also among the five states that account for 75 per cent of all deaths and 61 per cent of all new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

The state, which continues to throw up the highest coronavirus numbers in the country, has also reported the highest number of deaths, with 326 reported today, as per official figures.

India reported 983 Covid deaths today and 68,898 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 29 lakh.