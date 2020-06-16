3.43 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, Over 52 Per Cent Recovery Rate

India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 52.46 per cent this morning. 1,80,013 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said.

Maharashtra reported 2,786 new cases of COVID-19 and 178 deaths among COVID-19 patients on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,10,744 cases. There are 50,554 active cases in the state and 56,049 patients have recovered so far. The death rate in the state is 3.70 per cent and the recovery rate has touched 50 per cent, which is a relief for the authorities. The state has reported 4,128. 2,250 people have died in capital Mumbai alone. The city has reported 59,293 cases and 30,125 patients have recovered so far.

The Tamil Nadu government has again declared a total lockdown in state capital Chennai as well as parts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30. With 44,661 COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases -- second only to Maharashtra -- and the spike has continued despite several restrictions by the state government. Essential services including shops selling milk, vegetables and fruits, mobile outlets, groceries will be open. Petrol pumps will be allowed to run between 6 am and 4 pm. Takeaways from restaurants will be allowed between 6am and 8 pm.

Amid a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held an all-party meeting with all political parties of the National Captial Region -- which includes Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He also made a surprise visit to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital -- a dedicated facility treat coronavirus patients.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that people coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to undergo mandatory three-day institutional and 11-day home quarantine. "The state mortality rate is 1.2% against a national average of 2.8%. The state recovery rate is 56.5% against a national average of 51%," Mr Yediyurappa said.

In a major policy shift, the Telangana government has decided to allow private labs and hospitals to undertake tests and treatment for COVID-19. The government has also drawn up guidelines for what private labs and hospitals can or can't do while keeping the government informed.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh saw the single day highest spike, with 304 cases and two deaths. Kurnool has become first district in country to cross 1,000-mark with 63 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The state has reported 6,456, including 86 deaths.

Assam will begin mass testing in Guwahati from today to check for community transmission of the novel coronavirus. During the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, most Chief Ministers of the northeastern states will support a partial lockdown after the region witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases ever since the inter-state movement was eased.

The United State - the country by far the hardest-hit in the pandemic - recorded fewer than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University.