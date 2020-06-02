1.98 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India So Far, 5,598 Deaths

More than 5,500 coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported so far.

India has reported 8,171 novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Tuesday morning, taking the total number of cases in the country past 1.98 lakhs.

This is the fifth consecutive 24-hour period in which over 7,000 fresh infections have been reported and third consecutive time that more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in a day.

In addition, 204 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 5,598. The number of recoveries has risen to 95,527. India is now the worst-affected Asian country and the seventh most affected worldwide.