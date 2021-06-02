Coronavirus: 1.32 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, 3,207 Deaths; 2.83 Crore Total Cases

So far, 3.35 lakh people in the country have died due to Covid.

India has so far logged 2.83 crore total Covid cases with 1.32 lakh fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the government data this morning showed. 3,207 deaths have been reported since yesterday, taking the total number of deaths to 3.35 lakh.

As the country battles the second wave of Covid, the WHO has said only one strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant first detected in India is now considered "of concern", while two other strains had been downgraded.

"It has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed," the World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic, news agency AFP reported.

India has seen a drop in daily cases over the last few days after witnessing a grim global record with 4.14 lakh cases in a day last month.

The government is trying to pace up the vaccination drive after setting an ambitious goal of vaccinating the entire country by the end of this year.