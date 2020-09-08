1,133 Record Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 75,809 Cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Even though India's daily confirmed cases are among the highest in the world, the country has been able to maintain an impressive recovery rate. This morning, the Health Ministry, in a tweet, said that over 32 lakh or 77 per cent of the people have recovered from the virus.

Nine states/union territories have reported a recovery rate of more than 80 per cent, it said. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to 88.60%, followed by Bihar (88.4%), Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Havel (88.2%), Tamil Nadu (87.2%), Delhi (86.7%), West Bengal (85.2%), Nagaland (84%), Rajasthan (82.3%) and Gujarat (81.2%)

Maharashtra -- which still accounts for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases -- reported 16,429 new cases and 423 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 9,23,641. As many as 14,922 people were discharged after recovering from the virus on Monday, Public Health Department said.

Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh -- which has consistently recorded over 10,000 daily cases -- have crosseed the five-lakh mark. It is the second worst hit state in the country after Maharashtra.

In neighbouring Karnataka, COVID-19 infections breached the four-lakh mark on Monday, as the state reported 5,773 new cases and 141 fatalities, taking the death count to 6,534, the health department said. The day also saw a record 8,015 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries so far to over three lakh.

Delhi reported 2,077 in the last 24 hours. After a brief drop, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The national capital reported 3,256 on Sunday.

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia, has been released into civil circulation, regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, the Russian Health Ministry has said. The clinical trials of the vaccine will be held this month in several countries including India, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The World Health Organisation is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday. "India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard," Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva, news agency Reuters reported.