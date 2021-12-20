'Copying?': Arvind Kejriwal's Dig At Yogi Adityanath Over New School Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a swipe at counterpart Yogi Adityanath and the BJP

Amid reports that the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a "happiness curriculum" in schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a swipe at his counterpart Yogi Adityanath and the BJP, asking if they are "copying" the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sharing a newspaper cutting on the subject, Mr Kejriwal, whose government launched a happiness curriculum in Delhi schools in 2018, tweeted this morning, "What? Yogi ji and BJP copying AAP?".

What? Yogi ji and BJP copying AAP? pic.twitter.com/ozsyWIQvN0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 20, 2021

The swipe comes amid a run-up to the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where incumbent BJP is trying to make a comeback. The AAP, on the other hand, has tied up with Samajwadi Party and is pushing hard to put up a formidable show in its efforts to expand its national footprint.

News agency PTI had reported that the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to implement the 'happiness curriculum' in schools under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

The report quoted state in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya as saying that the course is being tailored keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh.

The curriculum, he had said, will be introduced to the students of Classes 1 to 8 and will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, he said, adding that the children will also be taught meditation.

As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum, he said.

The Delhi government in 2018 launched a happiness curriculum focused on the mental well-being of children in its schools. As part of the initiative, happiness classes are conducted in the first 45 minutes of every school day for children from class I to class VIII, and twice a week for nursery and kindergarten students. These classes comprise sessions on "mindfulness", storytelling and teacher-student interactions.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government celebrated three years of the initiative and Deputy Chief Minister hailed the change it had brought.