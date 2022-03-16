Cops Use Voice Translation Technology To Help Tamil Nadu Man Stuck In Indore

Police arranged food for him and sent him back to Madurai by train. (Representational)

Police used technology to help an 18-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who landed in Indore by accident and found himself without money and without any acquaintance amid people whose language he did not know.

The man was spotted wandering in the Loha Mandi area on Monday, looking clueless and frightened, said Abhay Nema, in-charge of Juni Indore police station.

He was taken to the police station, but the officials could not understand what he was saying as he spoke in Tamil and did not understand a word of Hindi.

Then they thought of using Google voice translation service, Mr Nema said.

"He narrated his ordeal in Tamil and it got translated into Hindi," said the police officer.

Police finally learnt that his name was Kaali, he was from the rural area of Madurai, and had not eaten for two days as he had no money.

His parents had died, he lived with his grandparents, and hitched a ride on a truck to visit his relatives but the driver dropped him in Indore after a dispute, Kaali told police.

Police arranged food for him and sent him back to Madurai by train on the same evening, Mr Nema added.

