Cops Raid Meghalaya BJP Leader's Resort, Call It A 'Brothel'. 73 Arrested

73 people have been arrested in the case so far.

In a major embarrassment for the BJP, police in Meghalaya are looking for their state unit's vice president and former militant leader Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu after a case of "immoral trafficking" was registered against him in Tura of West Garo Hill districts.

The case was filed following raids at a resort owned by Bernard N Marak on the intervening night of Friday and today where six children were found "locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms". Meghalaya Police has claimed that a 'brothel' operated from the resort and that the BJP leader is on the run. 73 people have been arrested in the case so far.

Bernard N Marak is an elected member of the Garo Hill Autonomous District Council and has been making headlines for attacking the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state, where his party, the BJP, is a partner.

Mr Marak has however sent out press releases to the media in the state capital Shillong claiming that raids were carried out without any warrant and alleged that chief minister Conrad Sangma is 'targeting' him. He said that the police has linked the raid to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case registered in February. The Meghalaya unit of the BJP is tight-lipped and is yet to make any official statement.