Copper Coins, Believed To Be 1800 Years Old, Found In Uttar Pradesh

Five months after Bronze Age chariots and coffins were found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, copper coins believed to be of the same age have been unearthed in the same district. The coins, which are believed to be 1,800 years old, were spotted by the locals of the area while excavating a hillock in Khaprana village.

Amit Rai Jain, a local historian, who started the excavation after villagers reported about the coins said, "The figures inscribed on the coins confirm that they belong to Kushan period. Each coin weighs around 6 to 8 grams. The coins were in circulation during King Vasudeva's reign, from 200-220 AD, implying that they are 1,800 years old."

The Archeological Society of India (ASI) has already on many occasions, established historical connections to the Mahabharata era and the recovery of ancient articles in the area is not a new thing.

In June, archaeologists stumbled upon chariots and artifacts nearly 4000 years old. The chariots, dating back to 2000 BC, were similar to the ones used by the Mesopotamians, said researchers at the ASI. Apart from chariots, coffins, swords and helmets were also found.

The discovery of swords, daggers, shields and a helmet confirmed the existence of a warrior population, and the earthen and copper pots, semi-precious and steatite beads, combs, and a copper mirror from the burial pits point towards sophisticated craftsmanship and lifestyle.

One of the local residents, Sunil Kumar, told news agency ANI that he has been "working in the area for the past 18 years and recovery of old coins and other ancient things is a regular affair."