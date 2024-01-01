Cop Attacked, Chased Away By Protesting Truck Drivers In Maharashtra

The incident took place when the police personnel were trying to clear the road blockade

A policeman was on Monday attacked and chased away by the truck drivers who were protesting against the new hit-and-run law in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.

The incident took place on the JNPT road when the police personnel were trying to clear the road blockade by the protestors.

A video of the incident shows a group of men, armed with sticks, attacking the policeman and chasing him away.

Some men were also seen hitting him with stones.

The video also shows the police officer eventually running away to protect himself and the mob chasing him.

About 40 drivers were taken into custody after the incident, Navi Mumbai Circle DCP Vivek Pansare said.

"All truck drivers should hold peaceful demonstrations. Strict action will be taken against people who will take the law into their hands," he said.

Hundreds of truck and commercial vehicle drivers have been protesting the new penal laws for hit-and-run cases across the country.

As per the new law, hit-and-run cases will be punishable by 10 years of imprisonment and can attract a fine of Rs 7 lakh.