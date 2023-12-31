Cop Arrested After Woman Dies At His Rented Home In UP

After the incident, Raghvendra Singh was on run and switched off his phone. (Representational)

A police constable has been arrested after a girl died inside a constable's rented accommodation under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

Raghvendra Singh, 26, was posted at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Agra.

According to the police, duo was known to each other. On the day of the incident, the constable came to the office at 9:30 am on Friday. After 15 minutes he left. Later he called Constable Akash and said that a friend staying in his room had hanged herself and he had brought her to Hospital but the doctor had declared her dead.

After the incident, Raghvendra Singh was on run and switched off his phone but got arrested on Sunday.

DCP Suraj Rai said that a girl's body was found under Chhatta police station area and a case was filed by the victim's family members under Sections 302 and 376. Subsequently, the accused Raghavendra was arrested and presented before the Court and necessary investigative action is being taken.

Constable Raghavendra Singh is a native of Jhansi and was living in rented accommodation in Belanganj and joined the police service in 2019.

