Cop, 2 Others Killed In Last 48 Hours Amid Fresh Violence In Manipur

The Indian Army had reported a clash in the tense Kangpokpi district of Manipur. (File)

Three people, including a police constable, were killed in Manipur in the last two days after fresh violence erupted in the state.

The Indian Army had reported a clash in the tense Kangpokpi district of Manipur saying that armed rioters opened fire in the village of Haraothel. In response, the army said, it mobilised troops stationed nearby to prevent the situation from escalating.

According to an army statement, "unconfirmed reports” indicated some casualties after the clash including Head Constable Lenglam Dimngel who was shot dead when the armed mob attacked.

The policeman's body was brought to the superintendent's office in Kangpokpi on Thursday night. Senior police officer Manoj Prabhakar said that the “committed and sincere head constable died in the line of duty.”

Earlier on Thursday, a crowd of protesters gathered to pay respects to former merchant navy officer Waikhom Nilakamal who was also killed in a gunfight. The protesters had brought the officer's coffin to Khwairamband Bazaar in the heart of Imphal, insisting on carrying it in a procession to Chief Minister Biren N Singh's house.

To disperse the crowd, the police, accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, fired tear gas shells and later, moved the body to ease the situation.

This comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Churachandpur district. On Thursday, his convoy was stopped at Bishnupur, about 20 km from the capital Imphal, citing security fears. He later took a chopper to Churachandpur.

According to the Manipur Police, 17 arms, 12 ammunition and 10 bombs were recovered from various parts of the state over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, eight arms, two ammunitions and two bombs were recovered from Kakching district by the joint team.