Cooking LPG To Cost Rs 50 More, Rs 769 In Delhi From Monday: Report

A gas cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 769 from Monday onwards

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Sunday and the new prices would be applicable from tomorrow. A gas cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 769 from Monday onwards, reported news agency ANI.

Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG under the brand Indane. Usually, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

Earlier, the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked by Rs 25 on February 4, 2021 across the four metro cities.

Presently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The customer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.