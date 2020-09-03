Convinced India-China Row Must Be Solved Through Diplomacy: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar said the current period was "not the easiest of times" in the India-China relationship.

The India-China border row has to be solved through diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday adding it was vital for both the countries to reach an "accommodation" not just for themselves, but the world as well.

"I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector(across Ladakh). Because we have the long (term) view, our position there has been very clear - we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties," Mr Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it," he said, speaking at an online event for the launch of his book.

"I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," he said.

Describing the current period as "not the easiest of times" in the India-China relationship, Mr Jaishankar said that he had written the book "The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World'' before the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

He also said India and China were two civilizational states who are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution when most other big civilizations did not make it.

The minister's comments come amid renewed tension between India and China over what the government has called new attempts by Beijing to change the status quo in certain areas in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army said this week it had blocked Chinese troops in the most serious clash since June which was the worst violence between the two country in decades.

(With inputs from PTI)