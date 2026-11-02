Controversy Escalates Over Rs 151-Crore Shillong Ropeway Project

The Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak Ropeway Project has triggered a major institutional and environmental controversy in Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Voice of the People's Party (VPP) and protesting citizens have been protesting against the state government's proposal for construction at Lum Shyllong.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Shillong Ropeway Project is spearheading the protests, arguing that the project threatens vital water sources, forest cover, wildlife habitats and the fragile local ecosystem. While the JAC demands that the project be scrapped or relocated, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has threatened contempt of court proceedings over alleged violations of a Supreme Court judgment.

Site Sealed, State Government Opposes

The KHADC Enforcement Wing, led by Inspector Kordor Synrem, sealed the lower terminal site on October 27, evicted project staff and seized project-related materials, citing alleged violations of the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1954.

The council alleged that the executing joint venture, KEC International and Tantia Construction, had proceeded without a mandatory trading licence. However, the Meghalaya government has asked the KHADC to remove the locks and seals, return the seized materials and provide written assurance that action would not be taken against the project. The tourism department subsequently lodged a police case against KHADC inspector Kordor Synrem, although no arrests have been made.

In its October 30 communication to the KHADC executive committee, the tourism department said that the premises belonged to the state government and were being used only for preliminary preparations, not actual construction or commercial activity. Invoking Section 30(2) of the Meghalaya Ropeway Act, 2022, the department's commissioner RM Kurbah argued that promoters were permitted to undertake preparatory arrangements before completing the contractor's licensing formalities.

"The premises of the camp belong to the government. It is a government asset. Therefore, the sealing of the site for the Lower Terminal Point cannot be taken up," she said.

The department also cited the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Stage-II approval dated October 24, 2024, for diversion of 2.3257 hectares of forest land in Riat Laban Reserve Forest and Riat Laban Forest.

VPP Expresses Solidarity

VPP chief Basaiawmoit has expressed solidarity with the protesting residents of Laban Pyllun and questioned the Tourism Department's decision to lodge a case against the KHADC inspector.

Defending the council official, he added, "The officer's concern was just performing his duty as an officer of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council."

Referring to the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District Management and Control of Forest Act, 1958, he argued that Raid forests were to be managed by their respective heads under prescribed district council rules. He further alleged that the tourism department, forest department and leaders of Raid Laban were violating a Supreme Court judgment.

"Therefore, as a party, we may be compelled to file a petition against all the departments, especially the tourism department, for the contempt of court," he warned.

Meanwhile, the JAC recently walked out of a government-convened meeting following a tourism department presentation on the project's impact on the Lum Shyllong catchment. In a 10-point submission, the committee reiterated its demand to scrap or relocate the project, questioned the legitimacy of the 2022 public hearing and demanded the scrapping of sanads issued to Rangbah Shnongs allegedly involved in the project.

The government, however, maintains that the ropeway will improve access to Shillong Viewpoint near Shillong Peak, where visitor movement along the existing road is restricted by security arrangements, while reducing vehicular congestion and generating employment opportunities.

The government has also maintained that the proposed alignment will not affect the Umiew catchment, which feeds the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme.