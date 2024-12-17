"Blank Constitution - Biggest Fraud": Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi

The debate on the Constitution in Parliament has been an educational one for future generations and the people of the country. It has revealed which party honoured the Constitution and which party did not.

One member mentioned that the level of discussion in the Parliament has gone down as we are discussing images (in the Constitution). These images denote our journey. Those who see everything through a Western lens can't see the Indianness of our Constitution.

People figured out that you (Congress leaders) carry a fake, blank Constitution, which is why you lost the recent elections.

Two Election results came out on the same day. When they (the opposition) lost the election in Maharashtra, they said that the EVM was faulty and when they won the election in Jharkhand, they took oath wearing good clothes. Have some shame...the people are watching.

Change is the truth and mantra of life. This is something that the makers of the Constitution also realised and built in provisions for.

The Congress amended the Constitution 77 times, the BJP did so only 22 times.

The Constitution was amended for the first time on June 18, 1951. The Constitution Committee made this amendment because the Congress Party was unwilling to wait for the general elections. Article 19A was added to the Constitution to restrict freedom of expression.

Equality is at the heart of our Constitution. Why wasn't a Uniform Civil Code Introduced? Because the first Prime Minister brought in Muslim personal law.

Scrapping Article 370 (which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir) required an iron will. They (the opposition) said that blood would flow if Article 370 was scrapped. Not even a pebble was thrown.