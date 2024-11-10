Conspiracy Claim Follows Rail Worker's Death, Probe Cites Poor Coordination

Amar Kumar Rao was killed during a shunting operation at Barauni Junction in Bihar.

A preliminary inquiry by the Indian Railways found that a worker was crushed to death at Bihar's Barauni Junction station after "poor coordination" between two pointsmen during a shunting operation.

The Railways, after scrutinising CCTV footage and witness statements, held poinstman Mohammed Suleman responsible for wrongfully giving a signal to the loco shunter, leading to Amar Kumar's death.

After 15204 Lucknow-Barauni train arrived at the station at 8.10 am on November 9, Mr Suleman and Mr Kumar were sent to detach the engine. During the task, the latter got stuck between the engine and power car after the former gave wrong signals to the loco pilot, a report signed by five railway officers stated.

After an alarm was raised by onlookers, the train driver reportedly exited the train and fled the scene, failing to reverse the engine or take any action to prevent the accident.

Almost two hours later, the engine and power car were detached and the body was removed.

Mr Kumar's family has demanded legal action against Mr Suleman

However, Mr Suleman has defended himself in his written submission and held the loco driver responsible for the accident. He said he and Mr Kumar disconnected the engine and the power car by detaching the centre buffer coupler -- a device that connects the engine with a coach.

He further said that the engine moved a bit away from the power car and, when Mr Kumar went to close the buffer coupler, the driver reversed the engine without any hand signal from him (Suleman).

According to rail officials, another senior-level inquiry had also been ordered.

With PTI inputs