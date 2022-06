Conman Used BMW In Tihar Jail To Serve Guests: Probe Agency To Court

The agency said the conman's petition is yet another ploy to repeat the same deeds.(File)

The Enforcement Directorate Monday made some startling revelations in Supreme Court against "master conman" Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The probe agency said he indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials including that of those holding constitutional posts, and opposed his plea for prison transfer outside Delhi.

ED sought to intervene in a plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people.

He and his wife seeking their transfer to a prison outside Delhi alleging threat to their lives from jail staff.

A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that ED would like to intervene in the plea as it is the investigating agency that is probing the money laundering charges against the accused.

Tushar Mehta said that the ED has to say something about the conduct of the petitioners.

The bench agreed to list the plea on Tuesday.

In its intervention application, the ED said Sukesh Chandrashekhar has repeatedly committed offences including that of money laundering during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his abilities to con people.

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar has created a web through his devious mechanism. He is a master conman and with technology, at his disposal, he could execute to perfection his plan", the agency said.

The ED said that it has been found that Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena were running an organized crime syndicate with the aid and association of other associates.

"That being inside the jail, he was threatening people to do what he wished or face consequences. The proceeds of crime were used to purchase cars, houses in Chennai, various luxury items, clothes, etc., and were utilized to open a salon for his wife, to give expensive gifts to celebrities, and to jail authorities to manage facilities in jail", it said.

It added that the investigation has also revealed that he had transferred funds abroad to various jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Dubai while being in custody in prison.

"The investigation qua the amounts spent on the jail authorities and the money sent abroad is pending", it said, adding that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has admitted that he used mobile-based applications "hushed" and "crazy call" for voice modulation and purchased virtual numbers.

The probe agency said that Sukesh Chandrashekar had utilized the proceeds of his crimes in the acquisition of residential property in Chennai, acquisition of various high-end vehicles, investment in saloon operated by her wife co-accused Leena Maria Paulose by the name "The Nail Artistry", providing luxury gifts to the celebrities, and making expenses on behalf of them (celebrities), travel by chartered flights.

The probe agency named several television and Bollywood personalities with whom the 'conman' has contacts and used to give them expensive gifts.

The probe agency said that during interrogation it was revealed that "Sukesh was maintaining a personal office in Tihar Jail which was located above the office of Chandra's office. It was a well-furnished office. Some officials in police uniform saluted these ladies while entering Tihar jail and these ladies were allowed to enter Tihar jail premises without an identity card".

"That in the present case Sukesh Chandrashekhar while in custody in prison impersonated Law secretary Anup Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and extorted an amount to the tune of Rs 215 crores from the Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, as per quantification till date on the pretext of contribution to party funds. The extorted money was collected by Deepak Ramnani, who was introduced to Sukash by Sanjay Chandra ,ex-promoter of Unitech group", it said.

The agency said that it was also revealed that one BMW car and one Innova car were maintained by the conman in Tihar jail premises for picking up and dropping his guests at the gate of Tihar Jail.

"That in light of the above facts and circumstances, all mechanisms to plug the loopholes have been fixed in Tihar jail and strong measures have been taken against the conspiring officials, hence it would be in the interest of justice that the accused remains in Tihar Jail", it said.

The agency said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar's petition seeking his transfer to another prison is yet another ploy to repeat the same deeds in another jail facility and exploit the loopholes where the jail authorities are not familiar with his innovative methods of conmanship.

The agency said that Tihar Jail has ensured that it would thwart any future possibility of misuse of jail facilities but for anew prison to put in place similar measures would take time. Transferring the duo to any other prison would be hazardous as he is likely to repeat the same mischief and offences from within the jail as he has done on repeat occasions in the past, the agency argued.





