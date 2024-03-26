Congress Leader's Dilip Ghosh Counter To BJP's Kangana Ranaut Charge

Supriya Shrinate has said the offensive social media posts were made without her knowledge

Under fire for her derogatory social media posts on actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate today questioned if the BJP would speak out on its MP Dilip Ghosh's offensive remarks on Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Dilip Ghosh is BJP's former Bengal chief and its Medinipur MP. He is frustrated after he was sidelined and fielded from (Bardhaman) Durgapur against (Trinamool's) Kirti Azad. In an offensive remark, he has asked 'who is Mamata Banerjee's father'," Supriya Shrinate posted on X, asking whether the BJP would react.

Ms Shrinate also asked if the BJP will remain silent on the wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against its MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On the campaign trail, Mr Ghosh has sparked a massive row with his remark on Ms Banerjee. "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter', then goes to Tripura and says, 'I am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who your father is. It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," he is heard saying in a video that has now gone viral.

The remarks have drawn a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress, which has said Mr Ghosh is "venting his frustration" after he was "ousted" from the Medinipur constituency that he currently represents and fielded from another seat.

Trinamool leader Sushmita Dev referred to the row over derogatory remarks Ms Ranaut. "The BJP is making big speeches (on the Kangana Ranaut issue), but its leaders' remarks for the country's only woman Chief Minister are against our political traditions. I want to ask the National Commission for Women chief, you are so worried about the BJP's candidate, but you are silent when BJP insults Mamata Banerjee. You should be ashamed," she said.

Ms Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has hit out at Ms Shrinate over the social media posts from her profiles.

The 'Queen' actor has said she has played different women roles, "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii".

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity," she said.

Facing a huge backlash, Ms Shrinate issued a clarification, saying that she had deleted the "inappropriate posts" that she said were made from her social media handles without her knowledge. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman," she said.

The remarks have drawn a strong response from the National Commission for Women. "Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. (NCW chairperson) has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women," the panel has said.