'Totally Fine Now': Congress's Siddaramaiah Discharged From Hospital

Siddaramaiah underwent angioplasty in a hospital on December 11. (File)

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been discharged from the hospital after heart treatment on Sunday.

"I am healthy and totally fine now. I can carry out day to day activities like before. There is nothing to worry, " tweeted Siddaramaiah. He thanked all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of him.

I am healthy and totally fine now. I can carry out day to day activities like before. There is nothing to worry.



I sincerely thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of me. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 15, 2019

The Congress leader also thanked the seers of various mutts for wishing him good health and posted some pictures with them on the micro blogging site.

Siddaramaiah, 71, underwent angioplasty at the Narayana specialty hospital on the night of December 11.

On December 9, he resigned as the opposition leader in Karnataka after the Congress suffered a debacle in the bye-elections, winning only two of the 15 Assembly seats it contested.