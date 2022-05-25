Kapil Sibal Says Quit Congress, Akhilesh Yadav Backs Him For Rajya Sabha

Kapil Sibal's resignation is the latest high-profile exit from the Congress.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal today revealed that he has resigned from the Congress, dropping a bombshell moments after filing his nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party's candidate for Rajya Sabha.

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Kapil Sibal announced, leaving the media stunned with information that had stayed secret since the Congress "Chintan Shivir" or strategy meet a week ago.

"I am no longer a serious Congress leader," he quipped, when bombarded with questions.

This is the latest high-profile exit from the Congress, the fifth in five months. Mr Sibal resigned a day after the Congress brainstorming session, to discuss a roadmap for the party's revival after a series of devastating election defeats.

"I have filed my papers as an independent candidate. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not linked to any political party," Mr Sibal said.

Mr Sibal, an ace lawyer who was among one of the senior most leaders of the Congress, was among the "G-23" or group of 23 dissenters who had called for a complete overhaul of the party's leadership and organization in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago.

He had also been vocal and increasingly sharp in his criticism of the Gandhis' leadership in recent months.

Mr Sibal filed his nomination papers in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party's move to support Mr Sibal is seen to a quid pro quo after his efforts as party MP Azam Khan's lawyer.

Mr Sibal had represented Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Azam Khan was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court after two years in prison.

The Rajya Sabha elections next month will include 11 Uttar Pradesh seats.

"Kapil Sibal is the first person we have chosen for the Rajya Sabha election. Two more nominations will be announced soon," Akhilesh Yadav said.