Digvijaya Singh Is On. Congress President Polls Gets Another Contender

Congress President Polls: The 75-year-old is a longstanding loyalist of the Gandhi family

Digvijaya Singh today arrived to collect nomination forms in a precursor, formally joining the contest for Congress president. "I have come to collect nomination papers," Digvijaya Singh told reporters, adding that he would file his nomination tomorrow, the last day for doing so ahead of the October 17 election.

Digvijaya Singh is expected to face Shashi Tharoor, who is also likely to file his papers tomorrow.

Mr Singh had so far been evasive about running for Congress chief. Yesterday, he said, "I have not discussed with anybody. I have not sought permission from the high command".

The 75-year-old former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is a longstanding loyalist of the Gandhi family, much like Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was the favourite in the race, till the open rebellion by his loyalists over the Chief Minister's post upset the Gandhis and other key leaders in Delhi.

A section in the Congress still maintains that Mr Gehlot will file nomination for the election. It will depend on his meeting with Sonia Gandhi today.