Congress's Chandigarh Councillor Joins BJP Days After Elections

Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected councillor from ward number 10 of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Newly elected municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla joined the BJP on Sunday, days after Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls threw up a hung verdict.

Mr Babla, the councillor from ward number 10, switched over to the BJP along with her husband and senior Congress leader Devinder Babla in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, local MP Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon.

Mr Khattar welcomed the Bablas into the BJP fold and said it was a matter of happiness that both quit the Congress.

The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls which were declared on December 27, gave a hung verdict, with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP bagging 12.

The Congress had to be contented with eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.

A party is required to win 19 wards to have its councilor elected as the mayor.

Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, has a voting right.

Kirron Kher is the incumbent MP from Chandigarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)