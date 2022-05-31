'Mischief': Congress's Anand Sharma Rejects Reports Of Joining BJP

"News of my joining BJP is political mischief," Anand Sharma told NDTV

Congress leader Anand Sharma, dropped from the party's Rajya Sabha list, today dismissed reports that he will join the BJP and blamed it on "political mischief".

"News of my joining BJP is political mischief," Anand Sharma told NDTV, firmly denying any switch.

Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad were the biggest names to be skipped from the Congress Rajya Sabha list, which has drawn criticism and anger from the ranks.

Both were Union Ministers and both are among the leading members of the G-23 or rebel group within the Congress, which called for major reforms and a leadership overhaul in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago.

Kapil Sibal was on the list of 23 "dissidents" until he made the surprise announcement last week of quitting the Congress and contesting the Rajya Sabha election as an independent candidate backed by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.