Congress's 5 Guarantees Are 'False Promises', Says PM Modi In Assam

"Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption," PM Modi said in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Upper Assam region on Sunday, called the Congress's five guarantees for the state "false". "The Congress did nothing to fulfil promises in the guarantee when they were in power at the centre and the state, why?" PM Modi said.

"When there was a Congress government at the centre and in the state at the same time, there was double neglect, double corruption and double infiltration," PM Modi said at an election rally in Golaghat district.

The Congress's five guarantees were - law preventing Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA from being implemented in Assam, 5 lakh government jobs, raising tea workers' wage to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

"The double engine NDA government, however, ensured that the foundation for development is laid and the state is connected with the rest of the country, while during the next five years there will be more all-around speedy development," PM Modi said.

Since his first election visit to Assam, PM Modi had been promoting the concept of "double engine" that indicated to a BJP-led government both in the centre and the state.

"Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption. The party's coffers are empty and they want to come to power at any cost to fill it," PM Modi said.

"During the Congress's rule, people used to think will Assam be ever free of bomb blasts, guns or violence and peace would not prevail, but the NDA government has ensured that there is peace and stability in the state," PM Modi said.

He alleged the Congress has been patronising poachers, but the NDA government has ensured that rhino poaching is stopped and poachers are put in jails. PM Modi said the Kaziranga National Park has been freed of encroachers now.