Congress Meet In PM Modi's Gujarat Today; Priyanka Gandhi's Debut Speech

CWC meets today to give a final shape to campaign strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Highlights Congress leaders hold a prayer meet at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati A massive Jan Sankalp rally to take place in Ahmedabad Congress kicks off election campaign from PM Modi's home turf

The Congress party has chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf Gujarat for its high profile strategy meeting today. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is all set to kick-start its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections as well as have a brainstorming session in Ahmedabad, to give a final shape to the party's election strategy. Congress General Secretary and star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been given the charge of the party's fortune in 41 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, will address the CWC for the first time.

The day-long meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body assumes significance as it comes just two days after the Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. Sources say, the Congress is looking to send out a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and all senior party leaders will be at the meeting, which was postponed after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 and the air strikes by India across the Line of Control on a terror camp in Balakot.

"It is after 1961, a gap of 58 years, that Gujarat is going to host a meeting of the CWC. It is also being held to commemorate the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi beginning a new chapter in India's Independence struggle by launching the 'Salt Satyagraha' to Dandi on March 12, 1930," Congress' state in-charge Rajeev Satav told reporters on Monday.

"Walking in the footsteps of the Mahatma, Congress will launch a new Independence movement to save democracy," Mr Satav added.

Congress leaders will begin the day with a prayer meet at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and after paying tribute to soldiers at a memorial, they will proceed to attend the CWC meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial. A massive Jan Sankalp rally -- 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' -- has also been organized in the afternoon in Ahmedabad.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in Gujarat is set join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi today.

The Congress in Gujarat, battling infighting, has alleged that the BJP has been "engineering defections of party legislators", with three of them quitting in the last four days. Sources say, a few more Congress lawmakers may quit to join the BJP before the elections, scheduled to begin on April 11.

Sources say, senior Congress leaders are of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards the real issues of joblessness, demonetization and farmer distress, from the alleged "propaganda" plank of the Narendra Modi government, especially after Pulwama attack and the air strike on terror camps in Balakot. The party will also issue a statement after the CWC, covering all these issues, say sources.