"Congress Was Single Largest But...": Amit Shah On Goa, Manipur BJP chief Amit Shah said his party had staked claim in Karnataka because it was the "mandate of the people".

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Stung by what the opposition jeers about the events in Karnataka, the BJP said this evening that it staked claim because it was the "mandate of the people". At a press conference, party chief Amit Shah said it is the "right" of the single largest party to form government. Regarding Congress claims about the BJP creating a precedent in Goa and Manipur for exactly the opposite, he said the party had stepped forward in those states because the Congress didn't.



"The Congress hadn't staked claim as 'single largest party' in these states. We did, and the Governor had no option," Mr Shah said two days after the dramatic resignation by BS Yeddyurappa in the Karnataka assembly ahead of the trust vote.



The resignation came amid intense criticism of the role of the Governor, who had invited the BJP to form government despite the numerical strength of the Congress-JD(S) alliance. There were also raucous Congress claims that the BJP was trying to induce its lawmakers to change sides during the trust vote through bribery, coercion and abduction.



After Mr Yeddyurappa stepped down in a surprise move, BJP sources indicated that the directions came from the party high command, who did not want to be tainted by allegations of horse trading in an election year.



Mr Shah today said the BJP's numerical strength in the election, only seven short of a majority, showed the people's will. "The right belongs to the single largest party. Had we not staked claim, it would have been against the mandate of people. That is why we staked claim," he said.



"This is an anti-Congress mandate, no confusion about that. Their Chief Minister lost one election, won on a slender margin from second seat," the BJP chief said.



