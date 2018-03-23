Congress Urges PM Modi To Remove GST On Langar At Golden Temple His appeal came a day after the Punjab government decided to waive its share of the GST imposed on purchases made for "langar" (community kitchen) at the Golden Temple.

Share EMAIL PRINT The community kitchen serving completely vegetarian food is one of the largest such in the world. (File) New Delhi: Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding revocation of the GST on purchases made for "langar/prasad" at the Golden Temple, Durgiani Mandir and Ram Tirath temple in Punjab.



"The people of Punjab have significantly contributed to the process of nation building, ranging from agriculture to national security. The imposition of the GST on langar items at the Golden Temple is an unnecessary burden that must be rescinded forthwith," he wrote in the letter.





